Support For A Republic Is At A New Low, Gen Y Favours The Monarchy

Getty/ Chris Jackson

Republican support has reached new lows after a ReachTEL survey revealed 18 to 35 year-olds as the strongest supporters of the monarchy.

With just 39.4% of Australians now in favour of a republic, Australians for a Constitutional Monarchy national convener David Flint has warned the findings are a “time bomb” for the republican movement.

Flint has attributed the findings of the survey, commissioned by Fairfax, to the celebrity status of the young royals, Princes William and Harry and Kate Middleton.

The poll comes less than a week after General Peter Cosgrove was named as the next governor-general to replace Quentin Bryce.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.