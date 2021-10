Toymakers are focusing on selling soft, squishy toys this holiday season as space in storage containers is so limited

A cargo ship. Associated Press

Companies are dealing with the limited space in shipping containers and their increased costs.

Toymakers are pivoting to selling small, squishy toys so they can fit more on board, CNN reported.

They predict fewer big toys available in stores this year.

The limited space on shipping containers and increased price of using them has led toymakers to focus on shipping soft, squishy toys this holiday season, CNN reported.

Jay Foreman, the chief executive of toymaker Basic Fun, told CNN that he was struggling to find space on shipping containers and that the space he could find was wildly expensive.

He said that, in other years, the company could ship whatever it wanted, but this year it needed to find a solution, and decided to embrace soft toys.

“It’s a simple case of how much sales volume fits in the container when containers are hard to come by,” he said, adding that for smaller soft toys, “the packages are the size of a golf ball.”

Yogibo, a company that sells toys, home decor and bedding, told CNN that it was focusing on shipping small toys instead of bedding. Its CEO, Eyal Levy, said “they take up much less space and offer a higher value for the same amount of volume.”

Rick Derr, the owner of Learning Express Toys in Lake Zurich, Illinois, also told CNN that his company was also going to focus on smaller items, and that “bigger items” would be scarcer this year.