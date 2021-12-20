Supply chain chaos disrupted 2 out of 3 Australian businesses this year, with experts warning the crisis will continue into 2022

(Credit: iStock)

Amid a global supply chain crisis, a new survey found two in three Australian businesses were impacted.

Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retail Association predicts it will take another nine to 18 months for conditions to return to normal.

Delays and increased costs have forced many businesses to push costs onto consumers.

Two thirds of Australian businesses have been hit by supply chain chaos this year, amid a global crisis that has choked ports, driven up inflation and caused shortages of everything from playstations to potatoes.

What’s more, the majority said they do not expect conditions to improve until 2023.

A survey of 346 chief executives released by national employer association the Australian Industry Group as part of its State of Play report found 52% expected import disruption to continue into next year.

Of those surveyed, 28% said they were building up stock levels so they do not get caught short next year, moving from “just in time” production to “just in case” storage.

AiGroup warned this strategy could have damaging flow-on effects because increased costs of warehousing and capital requirements might lead to less investment in new jobs, training and innovation.

Another 26% of businesses are not planning to change their processes; a reflection of the difficulty of finding alternative suppliers. It means they are likely to either absorb the costs or pass them on, Innes Willox, chief executive of AiGroup, said.

“This situation is projected to only moderately ease by 2023 and beyond,” Willox said.

“These pressures can undermine our economic recovery from the pandemic and ultimately dampen economic growth,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, supply chains have come under strain from an avalanche of compounding factors including increased demand for goods, infection of workers, global shipping container shortages, and rising freight costs — along with Australian industrial action at ports.

Jackson Meyer, CEO of Australian freight forwarding company Verus Global, told Business Insider Australia congestion and surging costs were at the worst levels he had seen.

“We’re seeing cancelled bookings, cancelled slots, cancelled containers because of this,” Meyer said.

Leigh Williams, founder and managing director at eStore Logistics, told Business Insider Australia that an explosion in the cost of importing had pushed up prices and forced some importers to delay bringing goods into the country for much of the year.

“Eighteen months ago, businesses would pay about $1,500 to ship a container from China to Sydney or Melbourne,” Williams said. “And now it’s like $10,000.

“There’s very short supply, there’s huge demand, the costs are going up,” he said.

In November the ACCC warned that supply chain disruptions would likely force Australian businesses to pass on costs to consumers.

Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retail Association, told Business Insider Australia that while many retailers were working hard to absorb costs in the short term, they would ultimately be forced to pass it on to customers.

“It’s a careful balancing act in terms of how retailers deal with these costs,” Zahra said.

Zahra said in November the ARA predicted it will take another nine to 18 months for conditions to return to normal for retailers and consumers.

Despite the year’s upheaval, business confidence and profitability did bounce back in October as NSW and Victoria reopened and pre-pandemic operations recommenced.

An HSBC survey of over 7,300 global businesses, including 527 Australian companies in October found 65% of Australian businesses were optimistic they can generate growth over the next 12 months, in line with international peers.

The majority said they expected to return to pre-COVID profitability levels by November 2022.

In contrast AiGroup’s survey found 65% of chief executives found sourcing their usual inputs much more difficult this year than last year, and 29% said the disruption had been significant.

Only 17% felt more optimistic about 2022.