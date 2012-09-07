YACHT OF THE WEEK: Hang Out On The Enormous Sycara V For $739,000 A Week

Photo: International Yacht Collection

The Sycara V debuted at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, and in 2011 won Boat International Media’s World Superyacht Award in the displacement motor yacht class. It’s no wonder: She is a real beauty.



Built by Nobiskrug, the Sycara V is spending 2012 cruising the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The 17 knot top speed is unremarkable, but understandable: the Sycara V runs 224 feet from bow to stern. A week on this behemoth costs just under $740,000.

