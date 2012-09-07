YACHT OF THE WEEK: Hang Out On The Enormous Sycara V For $739,000 A Week

Alex Davies
Photo: International Yacht Collection

The Sycara V debuted at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, and in 2011 won Boat International Media’s World Superyacht Award in the displacement motor yacht class. It’s no wonder: She is a real beauty.

Built by Nobiskrug, the Sycara V is spending 2012 cruising the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The 17 knot top speed is unremarkable, but understandable: the Sycara V runs 224 feet from bow to stern. A week on this behemoth costs just under $740,000.

The bulbous bow is designed for fuel efficient travel.

There are four bars on board.

This one is in the main salon.

If you don't want to take the stairs, use the elevator.

There's even a massage room on the sundeck.

Work out on the stationary bike or the rowing machine.

Or get some work done, if you can ignore the gorgeous view.

The main salon's entertainment system features surround sound.

The five king suites and two single staterooms sleep 12 passengers.

The master suite has a private aft deck.

There's also room for a crew of 20.

Each king stateroom has a bidet in its bathroom.

Couches in the pilothouse make sure operating the boat is not a solo activity.

But passengers' time is better spent outside.

Relaxing in the Jacuzzi is a great way to spend the afternoon.

It's an evening activity as well.

The two tables on the deck can be moved for different seating arrangements.

Or eat just inside, with a view of the water.

Relax on the deck.

Or take advantage of the included waterskis and wakeboards.

That's what the 23-foot Novurania Launch tender is there for.

There's snorkel and fishing gear on board, too.

Looking for a yacht with a fancier interior?

