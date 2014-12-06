This Over-The-Top Superyacht Comes With A Solar Helipad And A Matching Supercar

The Xhibitionist is a superyacht inspired by the shape of an automobile and the brainchild of renown Swedish-based designer, Eduard Grey.
The inner spaces of the yacht can be rearranged into a car showroom, a retail space or a luxury lounge. The hood of the yacht opens to release solar panels that can provide power to the vessel. The panels are also sturdy enough to act as helipad, or a performance space. The yacht also comes with a custom supercar known as the Xhibit-G.
Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Grey Design.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.