This Over-The-Top Superyacht Comes With A Solar Helipad And A Matching Supercar

The Xhibitionist is a superyacht inspired by the shape of an automobile and the brainchild of renown Swedish-based designer, Eduard Grey.

The inner spaces of the yacht can be rearranged into a car showroom, a retail space or a luxury lounge. The hood of the yacht opens to release solar panels that can provide power to the vessel. The panels are also sturdy enough to act as helipad, or a performance space. The yacht also comes with a custom supercar known as the Xhibit-G.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Grey Design.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.