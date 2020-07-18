This ice-breaking superyacht built for a Russian billionaire comes with 2 helicopters and costs $850,000 per week to rent — take a closer look at 'La Datcha'

La Datcha

La Datcha is a new superyacht built to explore the most remote areas of the globe.

The 252-foot ice-breaking vessel was commissioned for Oleg Tinkov, a billionaire Russian banker.

It will be available to charter for roughly $US846,000 per week and will come with toys including helicopters, jet skis, additional boats, and a submarine.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For the right price, it seems you can rent just about anything – even a Russian billionaire’s 252-foot superyacht.

La Datcha, which was commissioned by banker Oleg Tinkov, was launched earlier this month by shipbuilder Damen and is set to embark on its maiden voyage later this year. Equipped to travel to the most remote destinations like the Arctic and Antarctic, the vessel will be available for charter for roughly $US846,000 per week.

That staggering price not only gets you access to the yacht itself, but it also includes a whole host of toys like helicopters, snowmobiles, and a submarine. Plus, the superyacht comes with an assortment of resort-like amenities and a 25-person crew to run the show.

Take a closer look at La Datcha below.

Meet La Datcha, a 252-foot-long expedition yacht commissioned by billionaire Russian banker Oleg Tinkov.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

The massive yacht was launched earlier this month by Damen, a shipbuilder in the Netherlands, and will soon be available for charter.

Damen Yachting

The yacht is one of the properties offered up through the entrepreneur’s Tinkoff Collection business. He also rents out luxury homes in Mexico, France, Russia, and Italy.

Tinkov is an extreme-sports enthusiast, according to Fraser Yachts, which managed the build.

Damen Yachting La Datcha.

Source: Fraser Yachts

Thus, La Datcha is equipped to explore the most remote parts of the globe.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

It meets the International Maritime Organisation’s Polar Code and can break through ice that’s 16 inches thick, according to Robb Report.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

Source: Robb Report

That means it’s prepared to explore both Arctic and Antarctic waters.

Damen Yachting La Datcha rendering.

La Datcha’s website says most yachts only venture to the Mediterranean or Caribbean, which make up 5% of the world’s coastlines. This yacht is for the other 95%.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

La Datcha comes with lots of toys for renters’ enjoyment including two helicopters, five smaller boats, and four jet skis.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

There’s also a pair of snowmobiles and a three-passenger submarine.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

Plus, La Datcha has a post-dive decompression chamber.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

The yacht can stay out at sea for 40 days straight and has 25 crew members to keep things running smoothly.

Damen Yachting

Built both for adventure and for pleasure, La Datcha doesn’t skimp on luxury touches — and it had better not, for a price of almost $US850,000 per week.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

The ship can accommodate 12 guests in six suites …

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

… each of which has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

Guests can take advantage of amenities including two hot tubs …

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

… a sauna …

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

… a full gym …

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

… and a massage room.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

A glass elevator takes guests between the ship’s decks.

La Datcha La Datcha rendering.

Later this year, La Datcha will set off on a three-year tour that will hit Russia, Central America, the Mediterranean, Antarctica, and Oceania, among other destinations.

Damen Yachting La Datcha.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.