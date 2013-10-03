Giant, Explosive Volcanoes Discovered On Mars

For a long time, scientists have known that the Martian surface was modified by volcanoes that were active billions of years ago. But a new study suggests that some ancient volcanoes were more violent than we once thought.

Researchers from the Natural Museum of History, London, and NASA have found evidence that the Red Planet was once home to giant, explosive volcanoes known as supervolcanoes, changing our understanding of how the atmosphere and sediments were formed on early Mars.

The findings were reported on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the journal Nature.

The discovery is explained in a Nature Video. We’ve pulled out the highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.