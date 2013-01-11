Supervalu Shares Are Spiking

Photo: SupervaluIreland

Supervalu shares were up as much as +15 per cent after the grocer announced it would sell many of its components to Cereberus for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.The private equity firm along with some real-estate firms will pay $100 million for 877 stores, including Albertsons outlets.



They’ll take on an additional $3.2 billion in SVU’s debt.

Supervalu was the worst-performing major stock in 2012, falling -71 per cent.

