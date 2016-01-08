This souped-up laser tag suit will make you jealous of kids these days

If you loved laser tag as a kid, there’s a new “wearable gaming” suit that’s going to make you jealous of children today.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), MadRat Games debuted the “SuperSuit,” a supercharged version of a laser tag suit that incorporates many of the advances that wearable technology has seen in the past few years.

One of SuperSuit’s big draws is gesture sensing. The suit has two basic units: the vest and the glove. The glove is what you use to shoot laser beams at your opponent, but you can also use it to do different gestures, which triggers a variety of functions depending on what game you are playing.

That leads us to the other awesome feature of the SuperSuit: it’s an open gaming platform that anyone can develop for. The entry point is laser tag, but the potential for how the suit can be used is much greater than that.

The SuperSuit can also pair with external “bots” (RC cars, connected toys, etc.), which you then control them with your hand gestures. Theoretically, these paired devices could be incorporated into any games someone wanted to make for the SuperSuit.

Getting kids to go outside

MadRat founder Rajat Dhariwal says his main motivation for creating the suit is to get kids to go outside. He thinks playing screen-dominated games all the time, not to mention the potential for virtual reality, isn’t that great for children.

Dhariwal wants the SuperSuit to be a balance for parents between technology and physical activity for kids. It’s at least one part of the day they aren’t looking at a screen. Plus, it honestly just seems like fun.

The SuperSuit also includes some features for the worried (or micromanaging) parent. The suit has the ability to have parents track where their children are running around with a smartphone app. And, oddly, the ability to track fitness data.

See a video of the suit below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

