Finally, There's A Fund With A Superstitious Robot Trader That's Afraid Of Full Moons

Photo: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

Mark Frauenfelder of Boing Boing reports there’s something called the Superstitious Fund Project that has collected money from investors in 50 cities throughout the world, and invests entirely on superstitious beliefs.There isn’t much information on how trades are made.



As its brochure states, two of the main parts of the fund are based on numerology and astrology.

“It will for example have the fear of the number 13, short the index when notified whilst not trading at certain times and dates.”

Here is how the fund explains itself, and while it has stopped taking current investments for year one, you can still contact the fund to potentially be a part of their second experiment.

The Superstitious Fund is a non profit organisation that charges no fees. It is an experiment and a project to establish and comment on the premise of superstition. As a project please be aware of the financial risks and that the experiment is unproven with a risk of total loss.

The Fund invites the audience to join in on the journey and the experiment of a superstitious robot with as little as a couple of pounds. The Robot will be continually updated, refined and developed during the process. At this time, the robot will be spread betting on the Ftse 100 (UK100). At the end of the year process, the fund will return the value back to the participants at either a profit or a loss.

Unfortunatley, the Fund has stopped taking in investments for the one year, but if you are interested there is plan for a second experiment, once this experiment has ended. Leave us your email address, so we can inform you closer to the date.

This sounds like a pretty crazy idea, to say the least. The fund makes sure to explain that it is only an experiment, but investing in a fund that makes trades based on superstitions sounds risky even for Wall Street’s standards.

Here’s How Long-Term Investors Are Getting Screwed By High-Speed Traders >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.