Superstars are cool, but lost pictures of superstars together are even cooler.



From Bill Gates and Steve Jobs sitting around barefoot to Einstein partying with movie stars to Michael Jackson and Mr. T hanging out, the pictures show a rare glimpse into stars’ personal lives.

The images were compiled on imgur and featured on Reddit.



