This supersonic plane could fly from London to NYC in 2.5 hours

A typical aeroplane could take a passenger from New York to London in about 7 hours. This is already a remarkable achievement as it took weeks or even months to travel the same distance by ships, before commercial plane travel. Now,
Oscar Viñals has envisioned a supersonic jet that could shorten travel time even more.
More information about this project can be found here.
