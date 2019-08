Engineers have banded together to create a supersonic car that is built to travel faster than a bullet from a handgun. At 3.6 miles per minute, the Bloodhound Supersonic Car has potential to break the world land speed record.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.