"SuperSize Me" Director Launches (Another) Web Production Co.

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“SuperSize Me”) and several partners are launching Cinelan, a production company that will specialize in 3-minute nonfiction video for online syndication. Spurlock’s partners are branding guru David Wales and Arts Alliance managing partner Thomas Hoegh. Other directors involved: Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”), Eugene Jarecki (“Why We Fight”) and Ross Kauffman (“Born Into Brothels).” Distribution partners include Guardian News & Media, Picturehouse Cinemas and Vizumi Network.

The 3-minute videos will be distributed online with revenue-sharing arrangements between the producer and distributor. The company launched Thursday at the Berlin International Film Festival, and will have offices in New York, London and Luxembourg

