Madoff Shill Attacked At Trump Party In Palm Beach

Losing hundreds of millions brings out the street fighter in anyone.



From the Palm Beach Post’s gossip column here’s the scene that went down at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago this Saturday night:

Several eyewitnesses at the 60th birthday party for carpet king John Stark tell me that two of the major players in this scandal came face-to-face.

…On one side was Bob Jaffe. The philanthropist has been criticised here for directing big-deal investors to Madoff Investment Securities – the firm that, federal authorities said, lost $2 billion of its clients money in what amounted to a Ponzi scheme. Jaffe admitted to being paid for his referrals.

Jaffe, who is not under investigation, and his wife, Ellen, apparently made the mistake of showing up at Stark’s birthday barbecue. Several Madoff clients, too, were among the 70-plus guests. One had mortgaged two homes to maximise his investment. Another put in $20 million from a child’s trust fund.

“Why Bob would show his face after what happened,” said one guest, “is beyond me.”

So, one of the bigger losers in the Madoff collapse, Nine West shoes founder Jerome Fisher, verbalized what others were thinking. Fisher, according to published reports, may have lost $150 million.

He reportedly told Jaffe: “You’ve got a lot of nerve showing up here!”

It went downhill from there.

“They were about to go at it,” said one spywitness. “There was some pushing and yelling. I’d never seen anything like this at Mar-a-Lago. Jerome is a tough cookie. He made some really threatening comments to Bob, as he well should have. It was a wild scene.”

With Mar-a-Lago owner Donald Trump standing nearby, several Stark well-wishers stepped in and separated the men.

Neither Fisher, already a victim of the $200 million-collapse of the KL Group here in 2007, nor Jaffe left. They just avoided one another.

Trump told Page2Live: “It was a great party, but it was one like none other. There were a lot of unhappy campers there.”

Madoff, 70, was arrested last week in what could become the biggest swindle in American history. Madoff used fresh money from some investors to cover the losses of others. He promised outrageously high interest rates, some as high as 15 per cent.

From one of the commenters on that site’s post:

….Like watching geese fight on a lake. Trump’s people didn’t make a move. He knew nothing was gonna happen….

Love that Trump finds a way to turn any situation to his advantage!

