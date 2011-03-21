Supermoon Rising [VIDEO]

My high-rise oceanfront veranda in South Florida afforded one an excellent view of the much-hyped “Supermoon” earlier tonight as it rose over the dark, mysterious Atlantic Ocean.



Here’s a video we posted for fun of the Supermoon, complete with absurd narration from a robot voice. We were obviously inspired by the ridiculous “Double Rainbow” YouTube video that went viral and wound up on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE shortly after being uploaded.

All kidding aside, do go outside tonight if you aren’t working the graveyard shift and gaze at the moon for a few minutes. It’s the closest you will get to it for quite some time — the moon hasn’t been this close to the Earth for the past 18 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.