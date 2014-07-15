Stunning Photos Of The Supermoon

On Saturday night, July 12, you may have noticed that the moon looked unusually large.

That’s because it was the “supermoon,” which happens when two phenomenon occur at the same time: the full moon and the “perigee moon.” The perigee moon is when moon passes closest to earth causing it to look about 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. It looks even larger when it hangs low over the horizon, as it does when it is rising, for reasons scientists can’t completely explain.

Don’t worry if you missed it though. You can catch another supermoon on August 10 and September 9.

Until then, check out our favourite pictures from this past one last weekend below:

Below, the moon rises over houses in Olvera, Spain.

Here, the supermoon makes its way into the sky over downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

In Beirut, Lebanon, the moon crosses behind a decorative lantern celebrating the Muslim holy month, Ramadan.

In Malaga, Spain, a stork uses the supermoon as backlighting.

The moon rises over the city in Manhattan.

In Las Vegas, Nevada the moon sets over the western skies.

Below, the supermoon crosses paths with the Tokyo Sky Tree in Japan, the tallest broadcasting tower in the world at over 2,000 feet tall.

Here, the supermoon rises over Somoskoujfala castle northeast of Budapest, Hungary.

In Los Angeles, the supermoon lurks behind fans at a baseball game.

The moon even loomed large the day before, on July 11, when this plane took off from New York.

In Macedonia, a man watches the supermoon rise over Dojran Lake.

Cars zipped past as the moon rose over Memorial Bridge in Washington D.C.

The moon appears giant next to Los Angeles’ Mt. Wilson Observatory.

