Gorgeous Pictures Of The Supermoon Around The World

Sunday night, Aug. 10, marked your second chance this summer to see the supermoon, when the moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than your ordinary full moon.

Supermoons occur when a full moon occurs at the same time that it reaches its closet point to Earth in orbit, known as “perigee.”

“For reasons not fully understood by astronomers or psychologists, low-hanging moons look unnaturally large when they beam through trees, buildings and other foreground objects,” Tony Phillips explains in NASA Science News. “When the Moon illusion amplifies a perigee Moon, the swollen orb rising in the east at sunset can seem super indeed.”

Your next chance to see a supermoon will be on Sept 9.

Here’s a look at Sunday night’s moon.

REUTERS/Paul Hackett A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz A full moon known as ‘supermoon’ rises over the skyline of New York and the Empire State Building as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises, in Brasilia, August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov The supermoon rises over the stars of Moscow’s Kremlin towers in Moscow August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov A two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia, is seen in front of the supermoon as it rises over the towers of Historical Museum in Moscow August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Children watch a full moon known as a ‘supermoon’ while it rises over the skyline of New York and the Empire State Buildin, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Chris Wattie A supermoon rises over the Peace Tower on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill as seen from Gatineau, Quebec August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.

REUTERS/Sergio Perez The Supermoon rises over the Four Towers Business Area in Madrid August 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter The supermoon rises behind Oberbaum Bridge as a train passes through in Berlin August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.

