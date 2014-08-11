Gorgeous Pictures Of The Supermoon Around The World

Sunday night, Aug. 10, marked your second chance this summer to see the supermoon, when the moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than your ordinary full moon.
Supermoons occur when a full moon occurs at the same time that it reaches its closet point to Earth in orbit, known as “perigee.”
“For reasons not fully understood by astronomers or psychologists, low-hanging moons look unnaturally large when they beam through trees, buildings and other foreground objects,” Tony Phillips explains in NASA Science News. “When the Moon illusion amplifies a perigee Moon, the swollen orb rising in the east at sunset can seem super indeed.”
Your next chance to see a supermoon will be on Sept 9.
Here’s a look at Sunday night’s moon.
