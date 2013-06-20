Supermoon 2013 Dates And When To Watch

The closest and largest full moon of the year, called a “supermoon” peaks on Saturday, June 23, 2013.



A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon being closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee. The near perfect timing of these two celestial events makes the moon appear larger and brighter in the night sky.

The moon will be closest to Earth at 7:32 a.m EDT on June 23, but you will be able to see the supermoon shining bright on Friday, June 22 as well.

Saturday’s supermoon will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a regular full moon does, NASA scientist Michelle Thaller tells ABC News.

While a super moon does bring extra-high tides, the extra gravitational force is not big enough to produce any significant changes in seismic activity for those who are concerned that the moon’s close proximity to Earth will trigger earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.