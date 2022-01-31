22 of the most daring looks worn by supermodels

Kate Moss wore a very sheer dress to the 1993 Look of the Year Contest in London. Kate Moss at the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year Contest in September 1993. Dave Benett/Getty Images The underwear-barring slip was completely see-through. However, in a 2020 interview with Vogue, Moss shared that she was not aware the dress was quite so sheer. “I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of [photographer Corinne Day’s] Soho flat the dress was not see-through,” she said.

More than 25 years later, Moss showed she still loves to rock a sheer look. Cecilia Bonstrom and Kate Moss in New York City in 2019. Sam Aronov/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images With Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, Moss attended The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City in 2019. For the event, she wore a full-length, partially sheer gown with velvet detailing.

In 1990, Cindy Crawford walked the Paris Fashion Week runway in a glittering Thierry Mugler bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet tights. Cindy Crawford during Paris Fashion Week in March 1990. Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images Mugler, who died in January 2022 , was known for his “wide-shouldered, wasp-waisted, body-conscious creations,” according to The New York Times’ Style Magazine Crawford’s bodysuit during Paris Fashion Week in March 1990 featured sparkling detailing around the collar, hips, and wrist. The look was finished with a layered choker and black fishnet tights.

Crawford’s open-backed, bejeweled dress was a head-turner at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards. Cindy Crawford at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1991. Ron Galella, Ltd/Getty Images The dress was decked out from collar to hem in sparkly studs that dazzled in the light. She paired the dress with strappy black heels.

For an event in Los Angeles in 1997, Crawford rocked a strapless black lace gown with a slit up the back. Cindy Crawford at the Fire & Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research in Los Angeles in 1997. Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The figure-hugging dress featured a nude underlay with a partially sheer black lace layer on top.

To Azzedine Alaïa’s fall presentation in 1991, Naomi Campbell wore a sheer, leopard-print jumpsuit with a partially covered bodice and velvet briefs. Naomi Campbell during Azzedine Alaïa’s Fall 1991 presentation. Ron Galella, Ltd/Getty Images Campbell has modeled some of the most stunning high-label looks to date and many of the pieces she debuted years ago are being plucked from the archives to create the fashion moments of today. Kim Kardashian wore the same look premiered by Campbell, almost 30 years later, in March 2019.

Campbell stunned in Versace at the 1997 MTV Music Video Awards. Naomi Campbell at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards. Ron Davis/Getty Images Her Versace mini dress was full of eye-catching pink crystals and paired well with Campbell’s silver studded bag.

For the 1997 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyra Banks wore a $US3 ($AU4) million bra. Tyra Banks wearing the Diamond Dream Bra in 1997. JON LEVY/ Getty Images Before its cancellation in 2019 , the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would debut an extravagant bra during the show. Tyra Banks was the second model selected to wear the decked-out garment. This $US3 ($AU4) million Fantasy Bra was made in collaboration with Harry Winston. Her look was completed with an oversized blazer and black mini skirt.

She dazzled in a champagne strapless gown at the 1998 Oscars. Tyra Banks at the Oscars in 1998. Frank Trapper/ Getty Images The beaded gown was paired with a matching shawl and open-toe heels.

Kimora Lee Simmons walked for Marc Bouwer’s Fall 1999 collection. Kimora Lee Simmons walked for Marc Bouwer in 1999. Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images Before starring in her own reality show, “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane,” Simmons was a fixture on haute-couture runways and was dubbed “The Face of the 21st Century” by Karl Lagerfeld. She walked for Bouwer’s 1999 show in a long slip dress that embodied Y2k fashion. The body-clinging dress featured a midriff slit, bandeau-esque top. and barely there spaghetti straps.

Simmons wore a plunging halter dress to attend New York Fashion Week in 2001. Kimora Lee Simmons at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2001. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Simmons wore the pink beaded dress to the Marc Jacobs fashion show at Pier 54.

For the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner wore a sheer gown with snake embroidery. Kendall Jenner at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Foc Kan/FilmMagic Black velvet embroidery swirled across the see-through Cavalli Couture gown.

For the 2017 Met Gala, she wore another floor-length, partially sheer gown. Kendall Jenner attends the 2017 Met Gala. Jackson Lee/Getty Images The backless La Perla dress also featured a cutout in the front and a thigh-high slit, and she paired the gown with matching pumps. Vogue called her “the best un-dressed celebrity” of the night.

Jenner stunned in a feathered orange gown at the 2019 Met Gala. Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her Versace gown featured layered orange beading and a hard-to-miss feather detail. Jenner, one of the richest supermodels in the world , is no stranger to Met Gala fashion and neither are her socialite sisters. Younger sister Kylie wore an equally extravagant Versace gown to the 2019 Met Gala.

For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner’s halter gown featured waist-high slits. Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The dress was designed by Rami Kadi. “Kendall Jenner has always been the image of a model that I would love to dress, even when designing my own pieces I get inspired by her looks to do that. I’m thrilled to see my gown worn by one of the most anticipated and most influential models of this age,” he said at the time, Vogue reported.

Jenner’s 2021 Met Gala look was a nod to Audrey Hepburn. Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images For the 2021 Met Gala, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Jenner was inspired by a look in Audrey Hepburn’s 1964 movie , “My Fair Lady.” Jenner’s custom Givenchy gown showed a bit more skin than Hepburn’s 1964 version. The crystal-lined sheer dress was paired with sheer gloves and a dazzling neck piece. Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides called it “the ultimate ‘naked dress.'”

Bella Hadid has no shortage of daring looks. At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, she turned heads with her red, floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit. Bella Hadid in May 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Hadid paired the silk Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown with strappy black pumps and simple jewelry.

Hadid wore a see-through, metallic dress to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in 2018. Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in 2018. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images The gown featured a plunging neckline that reached her belly button, as well as a thigh-high slit and an open back. Hadid has worn many sheer looks over the years, but at the time, Insider’s Lucy Yang called it “one of her most daring looks ever.”

Also in 2018, Hadid wore a sheer bodysuit to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Bella Hadid at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in September 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images The Mugler jumpsuit featured a low, scoop neckline, a corseted waist, and nude-colored briefs. She paired the look with pointy heels.

Bella Hadid’s necklace stole the show at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid at the ‘Tre Piani’ screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021. Samir Hussein/Getty Images Hadid’s black wool gown was designed by Schiaparelli and featured a rib-grazing neckline, which was necessary to accommodate such a large jewelry piece. The gold Schiaparelli necklace, inspired by human lungs, was big enough to cover most of her otherwise-bare chest.

Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled at the amfAR Gala in 2021. Alessandra Ambrosio attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles in November 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio embraced the naked dress trend at the amfAR Gala. The completely jeweled-out gown was a part of Elie Saab’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The dress’ structured shoulder detailing contrasted the thin straps and plunging neckline.