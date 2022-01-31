22 of the most daring looks worn by supermodels

Supermodels are known for stunning outfits both on and off the runway.
From sheer gowns to bejeweled dresses, supermodels have often worn daring looks.
Supermodels such as Imaan Hammam and Kendall Jenner have sported the naked dress trend.
Kate Moss wore a very sheer dress to the 1993 Look of the Year Contest in London.
The underwear-barring slip was completely see-through. However, in a 2020 interview with Vogue, Moss shared that she was not aware the dress was quite so sheer.
“I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of [photographer Corinne Day’s] Soho flat the dress was not see-through,” she said.
More than 25 years later, Moss showed she still loves to rock a sheer look.
With Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, Moss attended The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City in 2019. For the event, she wore a full-length, partially sheer gown with velvet detailing.
In 1990, Cindy Crawford walked the Paris Fashion Week runway in a glittering Thierry Mugler bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet tights.
Crawford’s bodysuit during Paris Fashion Week in March 1990 featured sparkling detailing around the collar, hips, and wrist. The look was finished with a layered choker and black fishnet tights.
Crawford’s open-backed, bejeweled dress was a head-turner at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.
The dress was decked out from collar to hem in sparkly studs that dazzled in the light. She paired the dress with strappy black heels.
For an event in Los Angeles in 1997, Crawford rocked a strapless black lace gown with a slit up the back.
The figure-hugging dress featured a nude underlay with a partially sheer black lace layer on top.
To Azzedine Alaïa’s fall presentation in 1991, Naomi Campbell wore a sheer, leopard-print jumpsuit with a partially covered bodice and velvet briefs.
Campbell has modeled some of the most stunning high-label looks to date and many of the pieces she debuted years ago are being plucked from the archives to create the fashion moments of today.
Kim Kardashian wore the same look premiered by Campbell, almost 30 years later, in March 2019.
Campbell stunned in Versace at the 1997 MTV Music Video Awards.
Her Versace mini dress was full of eye-catching pink crystals and paired well with Campbell’s silver studded bag.
For the 1997 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyra Banks wore a $US3 ($AU4) million bra.
Before its cancellation in 2019, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would debut an extravagant bra during the show. Tyra Banks was the second model selected to wear the decked-out garment. This $US3 ($AU4) million Fantasy Bra was made in collaboration with Harry Winston.
Her look was completed with an oversized blazer and black mini skirt.
She dazzled in a champagne strapless gown at the 1998 Oscars.
The beaded gown was paired with a matching shawl and open-toe heels.
Kimora Lee Simmons walked for Marc Bouwer’s Fall 1999 collection.
For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner’s halter gown featured waist-high slits.
The dress was designed by Rami Kadi.
“Kendall Jenner has always been the image of a model that I would love to dress, even when designing my own pieces I get inspired by her looks to do that. I’m thrilled to see my gown worn by one of the most anticipated and most influential models of this age,” he said at the time, Vogue reported.
Jenner’s 2021 Met Gala look was a nod to Audrey Hepburn.