This Model Is Not A Hooker, But Her Image Is Being Used To Advertise Them

Alessandra Ambrosio, who’s walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret and starred in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, has a gig she probably never signed up for: she’s on prostitution ads in Queens.



New York officials are trying to crack down on pimps passing prostitution ads printed on small cards. Ambrosio’s likeness appears on one of them.

Said politicians might not have to worry about nailing these guys — when Ambrosio’s lawyers get wind of this, they’ll presumably leave the offending pimps penniless.

