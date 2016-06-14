US

Why supermodels choose Pilates as an essential workout

Graham Flanagan

Supermodels undergo rigorous diet and fitness regimens to sculpt their bodies. However, they prefer to maintain long and lean figures and make a point to avoid certain exercises that aim to build bulk.

A popular approach to maintaining a lean model figure is Pilates, which was developed in the early 20th century by gymnast and circus performer Joseph Pilates. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson invited us to a private Pilates class at Elev8NYC. 

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

