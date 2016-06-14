Why supermodels choose Pilates as an essential workout

Supermodels undergo rigorous diet and fitness regimens to sculpt their bodies. However, they prefer to maintain long and lean figures and make a point to avoid certain exercises that aim to build bulk.

A popular approach to maintaining a lean model figure is Pilates, which was developed in the early 20th century by gymnast and circus performer Joseph Pilates. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson invited us to a private Pilates class at Elev8NYC.

