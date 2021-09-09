Supermodel Jasmine Tookes got married in a lace-covered gown inspired by Grace Kelly’s 1956 wedding dress

Jasmine Tookes wore a Grace Kelly-inspired dress to her wedding. Keystone-France / Contributor / Getty Images / Daniel Maldonado / Vogue

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes married Juan David Borrero in Quito, Ecuador, over Labor Day weekend.

Zuhair Murad designed her custom gown, which was inspired by Grace Kelly’s 1956 wedding dress.

The lace gown had a high neckline, long sleeves, and a removable skirt with a 15-foot (4.57m) train.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes tied the knot over Labor Day weekend.

Tookes married Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero in Quito, Ecuador, as Borrero is the vice president of Ecuador’s son. Vogue exclusively covered the event.

The 30-year-old model, who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015, wore a custom Zuhair Murad gown to say ‘I do.’

“I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked in his first couture show,” Tookes told Vogue.

As Tookes shared on her Instagram story, she drew inspiration for her wedding-dress look from Grace Kelly.

Grace Kelly at her wedding to Prince Rainier, in Monaco Cathedral, on April 19, 1956. Keystone-France / Contributor / Getty Images

Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, forgoing her Hollywood career and fortune to marry him.

Her wedding dress was designed by Helen Rose. The bodice had long sleeves and a high neckline that were covered in delicate lace. The lace bodice flowed into a simple skirt with a dramatic train.

The dress, which had 400 yards of ivory faille and silk net, cost $US65,200 ($AU88,506) at the time, which would be over $US620,000 ($AU841,619) today.

Like Kelly’s gown, Tookes’ wedding dress had a lace bodice with a high neckline and long sleeves.

The gown looked like Grace Kelly’s. Daniel Maldonado / Vogue

Murad designed the top of the bodice to be sheer, bringing modernity to the lace design, and it had a keyhole back.

Like Kelly, Tookes wore a large skirt with an oversized bow on the back. However, her skirt was removable, so she could have a sleeker look at the reception.

“I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen,” Tookes told Vogue of how Murad’s design turned out.

The removable skirt’s train was 15 feet (4.57m) long, according to Vogue.

The gown had a 15-foot (4.57m) train. Mariuxi Pogo / Vogue

Tookes paired the timeless look with a lace-trimmed veil, which was even longer than her train.

Photos from the Vogue profile showed Tookes in both the larger skirt and the formfitting lace skirt that she wore underneath.

“Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you,” Jasmine captioned a photo of the wedding dedicated to Borrero on Instagram.