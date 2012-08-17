Supermodel Heidi Klum On How Kids Actually Care About Fashion

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Project Runway’s supermodel host Heidi Klum has launched an exclusive collection for Babies “R” Us called Truly Scrumptious, which will be available on September 15th.It includes children’s clothes, toys, strollers and furniture.



But do kids actually care about what they’re wearing? After all, they’re just carefree children, right?

Elizabeth Holmes at the Wall Street Journal spoke with Klum. Here’s what she had to say on the topic:

“It depends on what you, as a mum, put your children in or what they are exposed to. If they don’t have a lot, then they just won’t know. But I feel like if it is affordable and you can show them what is out in the world, why not? My kids have always been exposed to fashion in the world. They see things and they’re like, “Oh my gosh, I want that.”

It’s the same with food. They love eating yellowtail jalapeño and some other children they will only eat noodles without sauce. We don’t have noodles without sauce. There’s either a Bolognese on there or a tomato sauce. Some kids, I see it when they come to our house, they will only eat certain things and that’s it. It’s the same with clothes.”

