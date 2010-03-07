A Supermodel (Allegedly) Bruises An Assistant And 9 Other Wild Legal Stories Of The Week

It’s that time of the week again!



Included are a bride and groom who spent their honeymoon in a jail cell, a major museum turns down O.J. Simpson’s suit and the highly offensive naked snow woman.

Some Guys Will Do Anything To Get Rid Of Evidence A man was who was arrested outside a bank in Queens really did not want authorities to see his computer files. So while in custody for processing and questioning, Florin Necula swallowed the flash drive he was holding. The drive eventually had to be surgically removed. Not surprisingly, the swallowing did not help with the charges -- he faces obstruction of justice as part of a scheme to 'skim' magnetic strip information from ATM cards. The Smoking Gun has the full report. Double Trouble For Plastic Surgeon A Staten Island woman is suing her physician for a botched breast implant surgery. The woman, Gothamist reported, filed a lawsuit claiming the surgery resulted in 'essentially four breasts,' when she called 'double-bubble' deformities. The woman also claims the allegedly poorly performed surgery resulted in her divorce because she would not allow her husband to see her naked. Gothamist, citing the State Island Advance, has the full story, here. O.J. Simpson Suit Is Not A National Treasure Following a 13-year court battle, a California judge approved a settlement agreement between Fred Goldman and O.J. Simpson's former agent, Mike Gilbert, over the suit O.J. Simpson was wearing when he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and Goldman's son, Ron. The parties agreed the suit would be donated to the Smithsonian. Except the Smithsonian said no thanks. They deemed it inappropriate for their collections, MSNBC reported. Their full story is here. Supermodels Get All The Luck Earlier this week, Naomi Campbell allegedly hit her driver as he drove through Manhattan, resulting in a bruise under his eye from hitting the steering wheel, The New York Times reported. Campbell fled when he pulled over. Though the police were originally looking to question the former supermodel, they later said no charges would be filed. It was not Campbell's first brush with the law -- she has previously plead guilty in both New York and England to assault. The New York Times full report is here. And You Thought Bridezillas Were Bad Playing a trick on a bunch of would-be brides is always risky. Boston police said someone set up fake Facebook and Twitter accounts to promote 'The Boston 411 Bridal & Home Show 2010,' and at least 5,000 people registered for at least $15 per person. Businesses that registered took a bigger hit, paying from $350 to $4,000. The Boston Globe has a full report -- and a request for stories who fell victim to the attack -- here. Tiaras Are Not Allowed In Mug Shots Some people fall prey to bridal scams, but sometimes a wedding really does not go as planned and the bride and groom end up spending their first married night in separate jail cells. Bride Marissa Putignano-Keene was charged with assault and battery (the weapon: her car) after she tried to run over a woman and the woman's son. Not surprisingly, the woman reportedly had a previous relationship with the groom, Timothy Keene. He faces disorderly conduct charges. The Cape Cod Times has the full report, including details like the bride being asked to remove her tiara for her mug shot, here. Not Quite Frosty Maria Conneran's family, who we all can agree possesses some talent for ice sculpturing, created this Venus de Milo outside of her New Jersey home. But 'apologetic' police asked them to dress the snow woman after they received an anonymous complaint. The family went with a green bikini top and blue sarong. Sadly, the controversy is fully over, as the sculpture melted. My Fox New York has a report and video here. Back To The Exploding Sandwich defence A man who claims his bite into a McDonald's chicken sandwich hit a 'sub-dermal pocket of hot grease,' resulting in facial injuries, had his lawsuit reinstated by the Fourth Circuit. The damages, however, seem a little aggressive -- Lowering The Bar said the plaintiff, Frank Sutton, is asking for $2,000,000 for lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering. Lowering The Bar's take, with a link to the 4th Circuit opinion, is here. Not Quite The Exposure He Asked For Sometimes the lead paragraph from Courthouse News just sums things up: CN: A patient claims the producers of CBS TV show 'The Doctors' tricked him into appearing before a live studio audience to undergo laser surgery for 'pearly penile papules,' then broadcast his penis operation without his consent. Their full story is here. Moral: Don't Mess With An Ex-Marine Yaosse Agbokou saw a car idling in the snow in Queens last weekend and his choice to try to steal it turned fatal. Turns out the car was stuck in the snow, Agbokou couldn't pull it away from the curb and its owner, a 6 foot, 3 inch ex-marine was just taking a break from shoveling it. Yaosse Agbokou saw a car idling in the snow in Queens last weekend and his choice to try to steal it turned fatal. Turns out the car was stuck in the snow, Agbokou couldn't pull it away from the curb and its owner, a 6 foot, 3 inch ex-marine was just taking a break from shoveling it. What happened next is somewhat in dispute, but what is not is that the ex-Marine, Daillard Paris, pulled Agbokou from the car and Agbokou ended up dead. The death was ruled a homicide, but it is unclear if charges will be filed. Gothamist has full coverage of the unfortunate event here.

