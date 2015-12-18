Supermodel Bar Refaeli and her mother arrested for alleged tax evasion in the millions

Getty Bar Refaeli

Bar Refaeli, one of the most well-known supermodels in the world, was arrested Wednesday on charges of tax evasion in Israel, Agence France-Pressehas reported.

Refaeli was arrested in a home raid. She’s suspected of lying about where she lived to avoid reporting millions of dollars in income.

She’s also charged with accepting free accomodations in the form of luxury apartments and cars not registered in her name, according to Israel’s Tax Authority.

Refaeli’s mother, Zipora, was also arrested on suspicion of tax evasion.

