Authorised worker permits will be a ‘challenge’ for Sydney supermarkets, ALDI Australia says, with hours left before new restrictions come into place

Supermarket giant ALDI Australia says its Sydney workforce will be challenged by new authorised worker permit rules.

From Saturday, workers in Sydney’s 12 COVID-19 hotspot regions must carry an authorised workers permit if they cannot work from home.

The registration system only came online Thursday, leading the chain to shuffle workers’ rosters and stores to remain “fully operational”.

Supermarket giant ALDI Australia says New South Wales’ authorised worker permits will “challenge” its south-west Sydney workforce, as the grocery sector braces for vaccine requirements and a COVID-19 testing clampdown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian last week announced that from Saturday, 28 August, authorised workers from the 12 local government areas (LGA) considered COVID-19 hotspots must carry worker permits when outside the home.

Anyone entering those LGAs for the purpose of work must also carry a permit.

However, access to the permit registration through the Service NSW website only opened at 5pm Thursday, giving workers from those regions just over a day to register.

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the Service NSW portal crashed shortly after the registration system opened, further limiting sign-ups.

The Service NSW registration system is online at time of writing.

ALDI Australia, which operates dozens of stores across Sydney’s south and west, said the permit system could impact its staff members.

“It is fair to say that the permit system is a challenge for our large workforce, especially with very tight turnarounds,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

The chain said it is adjusting store rosters in those regions to avoid potential disruptions.

“We continue to work alongside industry and the NSW Government to implement the new requirements of our essential workers in Sydney’s areas of concern,” the spokesperson said.

“We are so grateful to our hard-working employees, who have been consistently flexible in changing their shifts or even the store that they work in, to make sure we are meeting requirements as quickly as possible and that our network of stores remains fully operational for our customers,” they added.

Concerns over the permit system coincide with the push to vaccinate NSW supermarket staff, particularly those in the 12 hotspot regions.

From Monday, 30 August, authorised workers who live in one of those areas, but work further afield, will only be permitted to work if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or if rapid antigen testing is available at their workplace.

Authorised workers in the hotspot regions are eligible for priority access to the Pfizer vaccine.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Monday that some 7,000 vaccines had been administered to eligible food and freight workers.

However, Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci yesterday told the paper only 60% of the company’s supermarket staff in those LGAs had actually received their first jab.

All told, the public health requirement will impact some 10,000 workers across nearly 100 Woolworths stores in those regions.

Woolworths has launched three pop-up rapid testing sites for its distribution and supermarket staff in those regions, but not all authorised workers will have the same access to on-the-spot testing from Monday.

“We’re supportive of rapid antigen testing and have already introduced it in our Sydney distribution centres,” a Woolworths Group spokesperson said.

“But as things stand, we’re unable to source enough rapid antigen test kits or nurses to administer them across 100 different sites up to 24 hours a day.”

The state government has not publicly announced plans to relax the impending work permit, vaccination, or rapid-testing requirements.

ALDI Australia, Woolworths, and rival chain Coles say conversations with the state government are ongoing.

“Our key focus is encouraging our team members to get vaccinated and we are working with the NSW government to achieve this so we can continue to supply Australians with essential food and groceries,” a Coles spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

Each company maintains its stores will stay in operation nationwide, despite mounting in-store COVID-19 exposures forcing countless staff into self-isolation.