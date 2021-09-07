Frank Walker/picture alliance via Getty Images

Australia’s supermarket leaders are reportedly preparing for further COVID-19 disruptions with hiring sprees.

Thousands of store and distribution centre staff have been forced into self-isolation due to potential COVID-19 exposure, impacting operations.

ALDI Australia said it is hiring nationwide to minimise disruptions through to Christmas.

Australia’s supermarket giants are hiring extra frontline and distribution centre staff under the expectation future COVID-19 exposures will force thousands of workers into self-isolation.

Woolworths, Coles, ALDI Australia, and smaller chains have been hard-hit by the coronavirus Delta variant, which has resulted in thousands of cases across NSW, Victoria, and the ACT.

Under current public health orders, anyone listed as a close or close contact of a positive COVID-19 case must enter self-isolation for up to 14 days.

With supermarket visits one of the only permitted reasons to leave the home in those jurisdictions, dozens of stores have been listed as exposure sites — forcing thousands of supermarket workers into self-isolation and disrupting store operations.

Separately, COVID-19 exposure sites at supermarket distribution centres have constrained the ability of those chains to replenish shelves and fill stock.

The stock disruptions led Woolworths to automatically allow product substitutions on online orders “given the demand pressure.”

The Australian Financial Review reports Woolworths, which counted 3,300 team members in self-isolation last week, is actively hiring “hundreds” of distribution centre workers to avoid further disruptions.

Those workers will complement the existing staff expected to leave self-isolation over the coming days.

“We expect our stock levels to improve over the coming days, and we thank customers for their patience,” a Woolworths spokesperson told the paper.

ALDI Australia is also offering more than 1,000 roles nationwide, with a specific focus on the final months of the year.

“In the lead up to what we anticipate to be a busy Christmas season, we are certainly looking to welcome more employees to our business to minimise as much disruption to our operations as we can,” the spokesperson said.

Coles, which has turned to shuffling team members to different stores within their region, is reportedly using labour hire contractors to assist with night fill duties.

Supermarkets operating in Sydney have also been granted extra breathing room before new rules for some staff come into effect.

Previously, the NSW Government flagged that authorised workers from the 12 hotspot local government areas (LGA) would only be permitted to work outside of their immediate LGA if they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or if rapid antigen testing was available on-site.

Those measures were intended to come into effect on August 30, but were pushed back following pressure from the supermarket sector.

The date was amended to September 6, before being changed to September 19.

Woolworths has established rapid antigen testing in its distribution centres, but providing the same services at storefronts has proved challenging for the sector.

Vaccination rates among distribution centre staff are rising in tandem, further protecting workers from the worst impacts of the virus.

Even so, the spectre of future disruptions is still a key concern.

Rising vaccination rates through the broader community may lead to further consideration of self-isolation rules, some industry players say.

Speaking to Guardian Australia last week, Coles CEO Matthew Swindells said, “we do need to start thinking about the processes and the risk versus the disruption” given the relatively low number of transmissions recorded at supermarkets.