Coles, Aldi and Woolworths have lifted buying restrictions on some products, as demand begins to return to more normal levels

Scott Olson/Getty Images Aldi is easing restrictions on products.

Coles, Aldi and Woolworths have eased restrictions on some items after panic buying triggered by the coronavirus pandemic subsided.

Aldi is easing restrictions on UHT milk, canned foods, sugar and microwave rice.



Coles has lifted restrictions on meat, fresh and UHT milk, tissues and nappies.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Major supermarkets are lifting some buying restrictions as ‘panic buying’ demand spikes led by the coronavirus pandemic subside.

Coles, Woolworths and Aldi were among the major supermarkets that had placed restrictions on products like rice and toilet paper to prevent panic buying caused by coronavirus pandemic. Now, some of these restrictions are easing.

Aldi said on its website it is easing restrictions on UHT milk, canned foods, sugar and microwave rice.

“Over the last few weeks, we have worked closely with our business partners to ensure that we could get much needed product back on our shelves promptly,” the supermarket said in a statement on its website.

But there are still some limits that apply, with customers only allowed two units of paper towels, tissues, dry pasta, flour, dry rice, hand sanitiser, eggs and liquid soap and only one unit of toilet paper. Not to mention liquour restrictions too.

Coles told Business Insider Australia via email product restrictions are reviewed daily, with limits recently removed on products including meat, fresh and UHT milk, tissues and nappies.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement the supermarket has been able to remove restrictions on products including serviettes, canned vegetables, canned legumes, canned tomatoes and baby products – not including wipes.

The supermarket is getting 1.5 million units of hand sanitiser and an extra 500,000 packets of pasta. “These are big quantities but with demand still high, supply will remain patchy in parts,” Banducci said. And as for toilet paper, supply still isn’t where it needs to be.

“Supply isn’t back to normal yet, but it continues to improve as demand tapers, with ‘only’ 11.5 million rolls sold this week (versus 15m last week and 20m the week before) and lots more coming,” Banducci said.

Aussies are looking for hair dye

And as we continue during isolation, Aussies have switched their focus on what items they’re buying from Coles, with some of the most popular items including hair dyes and baking mixes.

“Last month as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples, such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“We are now seeing customers move towards products that they can use at home including hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.”

The spokesperson added that as Australians are working from home more, there is a reduced demand for packaged salads. There’s also a drop in demand for chewing gum. “Social distancing has led to a downturn in sales of gums and mints, as well as for cinema and restaurant gift cards,” the spokesperson said.

Woolworths has experienced demand for baking, breakfast and cleaning items.

Coles has reopened online shopping to all customers

Coles has reopened its Coles Online service to all customers, including home delivery and click and collect services. It will also continue its Coles Online Priority Service (COPS) for elderly and vulnerable customers.

“Now that we have COPS in place, it’s great to be able to extend Coles Online deliveries to all customers, and our team has worked really hard over the past few weeks to improve stock availability to help us fulfil customer orders,” Coles General Manager of Coles Online and Strategic Projects Karen Donaldson said in a statement.

Woolworths, on the other hand, is opening more home delivery windows for online customers as demand increases. Supermarkets across Australia and a new “Pop Up” delivery hub in Melbourne will facilitate these new delivery times.

“We’re seeing a big increase in demand for home delivery as more and more customers seek to limit their outings in the community,” WooliesX Managing Director Amanda Bardwell said in a statement. “While our first priority remains the most vulnerable in the community, we can now serve more of our regular online customers, including Delivery Unlimited subscribers, as well.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.