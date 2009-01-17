Supermarket Billionaire John Catsimatidis Likely To Run For NYC Mayor

It’s shaping up to be a battle of the billionaires in the race for New York City mayor, as supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis has donated $1 million to his own mayoral campaign. Will he be able to beat the incumbent Mayor Bloomberg?



NY Times’ City Room blog: John A. Catsimatidis, the billionaire supermarket mogul and on-again-off-again mayoral candidate, has given his campaign a $1 million loan, according to campaign finance documents, suggesting that he is seriously weighing a run this year.

Mr. Catsimatidis, the owner of Gristedes markets, said that the cash infusion was intended to “show everybody I am alive” — especially Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, a fellow billionaire.

“I am keeping my options open,” he said in an interview Thursday afternoon.

In a race dominated by money — Mr. Bloomberg is expected to spend at least $80 million — Mr. Catsimatidis is likely to be the only other candidate with pockets deep enough to match the mayor’s spending dollar for dollar…

Catsimatidis did say that he wouldn’t challenge Bloomberg if the Independent does decide to run as a Republican, Catsimatidis’s political affiliation. But the supermarket magnate does think he’ll appeal to people from all political parties.

See Also: Bloomberg To Use Lots Of Cash–Not Just Ego–In His Re-Election Bid

Mayor Bloomberg Charging Reporters For Chinatown Holiday Party

Trump: Bloomberg Would Be Best, Greatest, Most Trumpian FOURTH Term Mayor Ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.