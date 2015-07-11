Bryan Cranston's new Crackle series looks like a raunchy version of 'The Incredibles'

After playing Walter White (a.k.a. Heisenberg) in “Breaking Bad” and President Lyndon B. Johnson on Broadway, it is safe to say that Bryan Cranston can now do whatever he wants with his career.

That might be why it seems like a strange choice that he went with “SuperMansion,” an animated series where he plays an ageing super hero trying to prove that he is relevant in a world that doesn’t need him anymore. It looks like “The Incredibles” but with a much dirtier sense of humour.

The voiceover cast includes Keegan Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Jillian Bell, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Ron Perlman, among many others.

“SuperMansion” premieres on Crackle this fall.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Crackle.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.