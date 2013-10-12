8 Of Superman's Most Iconic Suits All In One Place

Kirsten Acuna

Superman turned 75 this year.

In honour of the Man of Steel’s 75th anniversary, Warner Bros.’ is showcasing some of Supes ‘suits worn on the big screeen and the small one at New York Comic Con.

For any Superman fans, it’s cool to see so many iconic outfits standing together side by side.

Check them out below:

Here’s Christopher Reeve’s suit from “Superman”:

Superman the movie christopher reeves nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

… And from “Superman III”:

Superman movie III nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Next up, Brandon Routh’s love-him-or-hate-him version of the superhero in “Superman Returns”:

Superman returns suit nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here’s a throwback to Dean Cain in “Lois & Clark” on ABC:

Lois and clark nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Not so much a suit, but here are the clothes Tom Wellington wore as the hero in “Smallville.”

Smallville superman nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here’s how we see the Man of Steel today in Henry Cavill’s portrayal:

Henry cavill superman nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

And here’s a nod to his suit from the home planet of Kryptonian:

Man of steel henry cavill suit nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Cavill’s normal clothes as Clark Kent in “Man of Steel” were also showcased:

Henry cavill outfit man of steel nycc 2013Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider



Here are all of them:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.