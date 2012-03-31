Come Saturday, You Can Own Superman's Cape (For At Least $20K)

Photo: Julien’s Auction House

On Saturday, Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills will present the 2012 Hollywood Legends Auction, which contains over 800 items of Hollywood memorabilia.Among the most interesting, in order of estimated price:



$2,000/$4,000—Richard Gere‘s hat from “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

$10,000/$20,000—A vintage Christian Dior gown worn by Grace Kelly, known more famously as Princess Grace of Monaco.

Numerous Marilyn Monroe items are up for auction.

$20,000/$30,000—Marilyn Monroe platoons worn in "River of No Return."

$20,000/$30,000—Clark Gable‘s riding jacket from “Gone With The Wind.”

$20,000/$30,000—Charlie Chaplin's iconic bowler hat.

A dress by one of Princess Diana’s favourite designers, Catherine Walker.

$20,000/$30,000—A complete "Batman" costume on a custom display from "Batman Returns."$30,000/$50,000—Charlton Heston screen worn robe from "The 10 Commandments" (and his staff hopes to fetch $20,000/$30,000).

$80,000/$100,000—Catherine Walker gown designed for Princess Diana.

Flip through the entire catalogue of memorabilia here.



If you’re in Los Angeles, check out the goods at Julien’s Auctions gallery in Beverly Hills. If not, the auction will take place in-person and online Saturday and Sunday.

