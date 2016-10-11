Superman teams up with Supergirl for the first time in CW preview clip

Robert Falconer/The CW Tyler Hoechlin and Melissa Benoist on The CW’s ‘Supergirl.’

Superman makes his debut on The CW’s “Supergirl” on Monday night at 8 p.m., but the network just released a preview clip of the cousins’ reunion hours early.

So far on “Supergirl,” we’ve only seen Superman in profile, with his face hidden.

We’ve known for several months now that MTV’s “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Hoechlin will be the next lucky actor to suit up as the Man of Steel. But it looks like this version is a lot more comfortable in his skin — both that of Superman and Clark Kent.

“There’s certainly a little bit of the ‘aw shucks’ about him, but he’s been Superman for a while, so there’s a savviness about him as Superman and as Clark,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told Collider. “If he’s been Superman for 12 years, that also means that he’s been Clark Kent for 12 years. He knows how to interview somebody. He knows how to get a story out of someone.”

In the clip, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Superman respond to the same emergency and quickly realise they will need to work together.

Not only does Monday serve as the season-two premiere for “Supergirl,” it’s the first season after CBS decided to cancel the show earlier this year and Viacom sister company, The CW, picked it up.

