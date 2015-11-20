The governors who want to ban Syrian refugees could learn a lesson from Superman

In the wake of the Paris terror attacks, more than half of US governors have declared that Syrian refugees aren’t welcome in their states.

As is often the case, these executives could learn a lesson from Superman.

Here it is, first spotted on Media Matters research fellow Oliver Willis’s resplendent Twitter account:

In the public service announcement, reportedly from 1960, Superman explains to two boys that:

“Poeple who have fled to another country because of political events, war, or dis taster are placed in refugee camps … where they live in shabby crowded barracks. Some of the children were born here and have never known what a real home was like”

The boy’s reply: “G-gosh!”

Supes then explains that lots of international organisations help refugees to find homes in new countries — and that they can help by being friendly toward them.

G-gosh is right.

