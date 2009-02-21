Superman Sequel Already In The Works

After months of talk from Time Warner that they wanted to revive the Superman franchise after 2006’s disastrous Superman Returns, it seems a sequel to the film is already in the works.

Legendary Pictures, the production company that works with Warner Bros. and co-financed The Dark Knight, Batman Begins and Superman Returns, among other films, is reportedly working on a film entitled Superman Unleashed, according to a Slashfilm tipster who accessed a password-protected portion of Legendary’s site. Below is their synopsis of the film, which the site claims is currently in development:

“Ramping up the action of its esteemed predecessor, the sequel to ‘Superman Returns’ promises to raise the stakes and take the audience to heights of action that no other superhero movie can achieve.”

(Wow, that explains a lot.) Slashfilm now says Superman Unleashed may just be a working title, but at least a movie is in the works. Now the question is: Will Brandon Routh reprise his role?

