New Superman Movie Will Have Most Commercialization Ever: 100 Marketing Tie-Ins

Superman: Man of Shill.

If you like product placement in your movies, then you’re going to love “Man of Steel,” the new Superman movie. Ad Age reports that 100 companies have paid a combined $160 million for the rights to do promotional tie-ins.



It’s possibly the biggest ever number of marketers attached to a single movie. Ad Age says:

With 100 partners, “Man of Steel” appears to have topped Universal Studios’ animated film “The Lorax,” released in March 2012. It had a reported 70 promotional partners.

The bar for ludicrous numbers of product placements was set back in 2002, when MGM loaded up the James Bond movie “Die Another Day” with 20 marketing partners, who spent $100 million to be in the movie or to run promotions around it.

Here’s a partial list of marketers involved in the “Man of Steel”:

Warby Parker (Clark Kent’s glasses)

Carl’s Jr. (“Super Bacon Cheeseburger”)

Chrysler (two different Superman cars)

Gillette

Walmart

Hershey’s

Sears

Army National Guard

Kellogg

Nokia

Hardee’s

Nokia / Lumia

