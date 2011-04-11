'Superman' Movie Gets Official Title, Adds Michael Shannon As General Zod

The Man of Steel will kneel before Michael Shannon Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced today that Michael Shannon will star in the role of General Zod in director Zack Snyder‘s new Superman film, titled Man of Steel.



Snyder stated, “Zod is not only one of Superman‘s most formidable enemies, but one of the most significant because he has insights into Superman that others don’t. Michael is a powerful actor who can project both the intelligence and the malice of the character, making him perfect for the role.”

As General Zod, Shannon will go toe-to-toe with Henry Cavill, who plays the new Clark Kent/Superman in the film. The main cast also includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, and Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as Martha and Jonathan Kent.

Michael Shannon was honored with an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sam Mendes‘ Revolutionary Road, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Shannon was most recently seen in the award-winning HBO drama series Boardwalk Empire, from executive producer Martin Scorsese. He will next be seen in Sony Pictures Classics’, Take Shelter, from director/writer Jeff Nichols.

Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are the producers of the film. The screenplay is being written by David S. Goyer based on a story by Goyer and Nolan. Thomas Tull and Lloyd Phillips are serving as executive producers.

Man of Steel will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

Man of Steel comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

