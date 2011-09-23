SUPERMAN Endorses Rick Perry

Appearing on Fox News this morning, Superman actor Dean Cain put what star power he has left behind 2012 presidential hopeful Rick Perry.



“I undoubtedly like Rick Perry,” Cain said on Fox and Friends. “I like him a lot. I like his record on job creation.”

The actor, best known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” added that Perry is an “upstanding guy.”

The hosts then showed a clip of Perry saying that if he were a superhero, he would be Superman.

It is unclear why Cain’s endorsement is important enough to be rolled out on cable news, but our best guess is that young(ish) Hollywood Republicans are in short supply.

Watch the interview below:



h/t Politico

