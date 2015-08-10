Superloop just got a telco licence for Hong Kong

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Superloop has just been granted a telecommunications licence in Hong Kong.

The dark fibre company, which listed on the ASX earlier this year after raising $17.5 million, is now considering providing fixed telco services in Hong Kong.

“The UCL [Unified Carrier Licence] allows Superloop to build, operate and provide telecommunications networks and services in Hong Kong,” CEO Daniel Abrahams said.

With PIPE Networks co-founder Bevan Slattery and iiNet founder Michael Malone on the board, the company is aiming to become an independent provider of high speed data services in the Asia Pacific Region. It is also building dark fibre infrastructure across Australia and Singapore.

Its major project is a 15-year exclusive right to a 130 kilometre fibre network within Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Superloop also has a 120 kilometre network in Singapore which it is upgrading.

Shares are up 3.3% to $2.50. Here’s the chart.

