Superheroes Will Not Save The Box Office This Year

No amount of super powers can save the box office this year.

The record-shattering run of “The Avengers” and the tragedy surrounding “Dark Knight Rises” gave the summer an epic feel, but the numbers show that the box office will finish flat, or a little down from last season’s $4.4 billion haul.All summer long, it was one big step forward, two back. While blockbusters “Men in Black 3” and “Amazing Spider-Man” sizzled, “Battleship” and “Total Recall” fizzled. When surprising hits like “Ted” and “Magic Mike” provided fireworks, there were too many equally eyebrow-raising duds, like “Dark Shadows,” “Rock of Ages” and “That’s My Boy.”



“Moonrise Kingdom” and “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” broke out, but that was pretty much it at the specialty box office. Animated kids’ movies “Madagascar 3,” “Brave” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift” proved the most reliable big-ticket bets for the studios.

It’s not all about the box-office money. Even if it were, production costs are estimates and often dicey, and marketing spending is difficult to track. On the other side, DVDs and streaming deals can provide revenues down the road.

Photo: Focus Features

Nonetheless, here is a rundown of the summer’s box office sweepstakes with the win, place and show finishers, along with the also-rans.

“The Avengers” — Beyond the obvious benefits of its best-ever $203 million opening and $1.4 billion global haul, the Marvel superhero mashup couldn’t have come at a better time for Disney. Its success validated chairman Robert Iger’s $4 billion bet on buying Marvel, eased the sting of spring’s mega-flop “John Carter” and provided positive cover as the studio moved to ease out film topper Rich Ross. Between sequels — for the individual heroes as well as the assembled group – and branded toys and merchandise, the residual “Avengers” revenues are sure to run into billions of dollars and should continue for years. Joss Whedon recently agreed return to direct “Avengers 2,’ set for May 1, 2015.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Rises

“Dark Knight Rises” How much the Colorado shootings and the resulting fallout cut into the box office of “Dark Knight Rises” will never be known. But what has been accomplished by Warner Bros. is impressive, particularly given the circumstances. After opening to $160 million, the best ever for a non-3D movie, the final entry in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy has made more than $410 million domestically and is approaching $500 million overseas. It will be the first Batman movie to make more abroad than at home, and Warners remains confident it will hit the $1 billion mark worldwide.Also read: ‘Ice Age’ Earns Fox Animation a Seat Alongside Pixar, DreamWorks Animation

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” — The CGI critters from Fox knocked off Spidey with a $46 million U.S. debut, but this movie made its Scrat scratch – about 80 per cent of its $794 million worldwide gross – overseas.

The film’s success also established Fox’s Blue Sky Studios as an animation team capable of playing with the big boys, Pixar and DreamWorks Animation.

Photo: Sony Pictures

“The Amazing Spider-Man” — Sony executives exhaled after Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone breathed life into the fading franchise. “The Amazing Spider-Man” opened to a 3D-fuelled $62 million on the July 4 weekend and has gone on to gross nearly $700 million worldwide. At $230 million it was a major investment, but revitalizing the brand should pay dividends for years.“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” — New blood in the voice cast and a premium pricing boost from 3D contributed to its franchise-best $60 million debut. Being the first family movie to hit the market in months didn’t hurt DreamWorks’ CGI saga, which Paramount distributed. A massive promo campaign that included a million “Madagascar 3”-branded bananas didn’t either. Made for $145 million, the bulk of its $548 million worldwide total has come from overseas, where it has taken in $336 million.

“Ted” — The season’s biggest surprise has not only made a bunch of money for Universal — $213 million domestically on a production budget of $50 million – but brought a fresh face onto the feature landscape in creator Seth MacFarlane. Its $54 million debut was the best ever for an original R-rated comedy. As a bonus, it’s doing surprisingly well overseas with $115 million so far. Universal execs attribute that in part to the ease with which they can translate their foul-mouth teddy’s talk into local lingos.