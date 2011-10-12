This Technology Will Turn You Into A Real-Life Superhero

You don’t need to be born with a genetic mutation or be exposed to solar radiation in order to become a superhero.



All you need is the cash to buy some pretty exclusive technology.

Here are 10 devices that will have you climbing walls like Spiderman or painlessly taking a bullet like Batman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.