Over 30 superhero movies are coming out in the next 4 years -- here they all are

Kirsten Acuna
Doctor strangeMarvelBenedict Cumberbatch currently stars in Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange.’

“Doctor Strange” is in theatres now and has been reviewed as one of Marvel’s best superhero movies to date. 

While “Strange” may be the final superhero movie of 2016, movie studios aren’t slowing down any time soon. There are still well over 30 superhero movies that have been announced to hit theatres over the next few years. 

We’ll see the Marvel complete “Phase 3” of its cinematic universe while finally launching its first solo superheroine, Captain Marvel. DC is giving Wonder Woman her own solo outing and will build on the many new heroes teased in “Batman v Superman” as the DC Universe moves closer towards the first onscreen appearance of the Justice League.

Keep reading to see every superhero movie coming soon. 

Sidney Fussell contributed to a previous version of this story.

A spinoff to 'The LEGO Movie' centered around Batman is coming next year.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Will Arnett will reprise his role as the pint-sized and sassy Caped Crusader in the aptly titled 'The LEGO Batman Movie.'

Warner Bros.

This time around, Batman will have some company from Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), Robin (Michael Cera), and even the Joker (Zach Galifianakis).

Warner Bros. Animation

'The LEGO Batman Movie' will be in theatres February 10, 2017.

Warner Bros.

Hugh Jackman will star in another Wolverine movie, 'Logan,' next March. Jackman claims this will be his final appearance as the character.

Fox

Source: Cinemablend

The movie will follow an older Wolverine in a world where it looks like most mutants have been wiped out. Professor X will still be there though to keep him company.

Marvel/Fox

Jackman has appeared in eight films as Wolverine since the first 'X-Men' film (17 years ago!) back in 2000. His brief cameo in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' may have been a set up for his final appearance.

Marvel/Fox

'Logan' will be out March 3, 2017.

Marvel/Fox

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next spring and all of the main cast will return for the sequel. That includes Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Disney/Marvel
The first official artwork for 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Director James Gunn has said he wants to explore existing characters instead of adding a lot of new players. 'We actually have less characters in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' (...) because everything is just getting too sprawling and too crazy for me in these superhero comic book movies.'

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Source: Screenrant

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that a group of space outlaws, the Ravagers, may be pursuing the Infinity Stone the Guardians have in their possession.

Marvel

Gunn shared an image of nine of them on social media.

Two newcomers we know are Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Kurt Russell. He'll play Peter Quill's father. The twist? His character is Ego, a living planet.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Source: Screen Rant

We also learned at Comic-Con that Sylvester Stallone will be in the film briefly in an unknown role. Gunn has described it as a 'very key, important role.'

Ian Gavan/Getty

Source: Cinema Blend

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is coming May 5, 2017.

Marvel

Wonder Woman will finally get her own movie next summer.

Warner Bros.

'Fast and Furious' actress Gal Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 'Batman v Superman.' Critics applauded her as the film's saving grace. She'll be the first female Marvel or DC character to have her own solo film since Elektra in 2005.

Warner Bros

The movie will follow Wonder Woman's origin story on her journey to becoming the mysterious woman we see in 'BvS.'

Warner Bros.

Here's the full movie synopsis released from Warner Bros.:

'Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.'

'Wonder Woman' is scheduled for release June 2, 2017.

Warner Bros.

Next summer, we'll be getting a new 'Spider-Man' movie.

Disney/Marvel

Tom Holland will be the third actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' was applauded as the most accurate big screen realisation of the character yet.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The film will also star Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., and Marisa Tomei.

Marvel

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is out July 7, 2017.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
This concept art was released at San Diego Comic-Con.

The third Thor movie,'Thor: Ragnarok,' will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who disappeared during the events of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'

Disney / Marvel

Four big actors will join the sequel. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is confirmed as Hela, an evil goddess, while 'Creed' actress Tessa Thompson will star as Valkyrie.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Screenrant reported on Feige's Thor 3 comments at a Marvel event in 2014.

Also joining the fray are Jeff Goldblum as the mysterious Grandmaster and Karl Urban as the Asgardian warrior, Skurge.

Getty Images/Christopher Polk

We may possibly see Doctor Strange in the mix too.

Marvel

'Thor: Ragnarok' storms into theatres November 3, 2017.

Marvel

'Justice League: Part One' will unite DC's heroes on November 17, 2017.

Warner Bros.

The heroes will face off against Steppenwolf, who was teased in a deleted scene in 'Batman v Superman.'

Warner Bros

The first details from the set of 'Justice League' emerged in June.

Batman will round up the group of heroes with Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros.

Here's the synopsis for the film Warner Bros. released:

Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash -- it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Spider-Man's not the only new Avenger getting his own movie. Chadwick Boseman will return as Black Panther in his own movie in 2018.

Marvel

First seen in 'Captain America: Civil War,' T'Challa is a powerful warrior and king from the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Marvel

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige called the film a 'geopolitical action adventure' that will connect with the next 'Avengers' movie. 'Black Panther' will be out February 16, 2018.

Marvel

Source: Screenrant

Ezra Miller is set to star as the fastest man alive in 'The Flash' out March 23, 2018. Don't be surprised if that date moves back a bit since the film recently lost director Rick Famuyiwa.

Warner Bros.

In 'Batman v Superman,' we saw security footage of him disarming a gunman in a convenience store. He knocks him out in a single second.

Warner Bros

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the team of superheroes back together on May 4, 2018.

Marvel

'Infinity War' will have the heroes battling Thanos, the mysterious being first teased in 2012's 'Avengers' movie and later seen in 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Marvel/Disney

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back for 'Ant-Man' sequel 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' July 6, 2018.

Marvel

Jason Momoa will bring a bold and brooding new look to DC's 'Aquaman.'

Jeff Spicer/Getty

In 'Batman v Superman,' Aquaman is briefly seen via underwater cam footage. The film will be in theatres July 27, 2018.

Warner Bros.

Sony and Marvel will also collaborate on an animated Spider-Man movie.

YouTube/ABC

'The LEGO Movie' directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are writing and producing the film, so it's in good hands.

YouTube/ABC

The film will supposedly revolve around Miles Morales, a half black, half Puerto Rican teen who took over the role of Spidey from Peter Parker.

Marvel Entertainment

Source: Heroic Hero

The untitled movie is set for a December 21, 2018 release.

YouTube/ABC

The movie was pushed back from a July 2018 release at the end of 2015.

Captain Marvel, the first Marvel movie led by a female hero, is coming to theatres March 8, 2019.

Marvel

Marvel revealed at Comic-Con that Oscar winner Brie Larson will star as the superheroine.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Captain Marvel, real name Carol Danvers, has super speed, strength, can fly, and fires explosive blasts from her fingertips. In the comics, she's been a part of the Avengers, A-Force, and X-Men.

Marvel

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star as the villain Black Adam in DC's 'Shazam' coming 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Black Adam and his nemesis Shazam have been gifted abilities from ancient Egyptian (or sometimes Roman) gods, including super strength, flight, genius level intellect, and the ability to summon lightning. There's no word yet on which actor will star as Shazam.

DC comics

Originally, 'Infinity War' was set to be two films. However, Marvel recently announced that won't be the case. Another untitled 'Avengers' film is scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release.

Marvel

Source: EW

The second of two 'Justice League' movies will be released June 14, 2019.

Warner Bros.

Ray Fisher will star in the 'Cyborg' solo film due out April 3, 2020. In most iterations, Cyborg is a star athlete whose body is rebuilt by his scientist father after a serious accident.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

We briefly saw this in 'Batman v Superman.' Footage of Cyborg's resurrection is hidden on a file that Bruce Wayne gives Diana Prince.

Warner Bros

'Green Lantern Corps,' following Green Lantern and the outer space organisation that gave him his magic ring, is set for June 19, 2020. It will be a live-action movie, but no other details have surfaced.

DC

Ben Affleck has also confirmed a solo Batman film in the future, but Warner Bros. has yet to announce an official release date. It's working title is 'The Batman.'

Warner Bros.

Affleck announced a solo Batman film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

According to The Wrap, a 'Suicide Squad' sequel is coming. Will Smith is expected to return along with director David Ayer.

Warner Bros

Source: The Wrap

A female-centric Harley Quinn spin-off is being planned as well, which could see her star alongside more of DC's female characters.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie helped inspire the idea for the film and it could include the character's partner-in-crime Poison Ivy as well as Batgirl.

Warner Bros./Batman: The Animated Series
This would be the best. Here's a still of Harley and Poison Ivy in popular 'Batman: The Animated Series' episode, 'Harley and Ivy.'

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The untitled 'Deadpool' sequel was set for a 2018 release; however, that could get pushed back since director Tim Miller recently parted ways with the film.

20th Century Fox

The sequel is supposed to introduce Cable, an X-Men character who is the son of Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey, who has appeared in plenty of Deadpool comics.

Marvel

Marvel has also announced three unnamed films to be released in 2020 on May 1, July 10, and November 6.

Disney

The Guardian reports that Marvel director Joe Russo teased a shift in focus onto newer characters.

An 'Inhumans' film was announced for 2020, but was removed from the schedule after the addition of several movies to Disney's slate. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has said the film will reappear at some point in the future.

Marvel

Source: Collider

They will most likely be sequels to Phase 3 solo films like Black Panther or Captain Marvel.

YouTube/Marvel

Fox announced a Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum, but it's been delayed. Producer Simon Kinberg told IndieWire it may start filming next spring.

(Getty, Clemens Bilan/Marvel)

Source: IndieWire

The film was originally set for an October 2016 release. It currently doesn't have a release date.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Check out that sweet Gambit T-shirt.

Fox announced two mystery dates for Marvel projects: October 6, 2017, and January 12, 2018.

Marvel

Collider has covered the possibility of X-Force or New Mutant spinoff films.

Sony will be working on its own superhero universe based on Valiant comic books. The first of the movies expected is 'Harbinger' about a teen with telekinetic powers.

Valiant

After that, an adaptation of the 'Bloodshot' comic series is expected to be the next film in a five-film franchise leading up to a 'Harbingers Wars.'

Valiant Comics

The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.