Over 30 superhero movies are coming out in the next 4 years -- here they all are

“Doctor Strange” is in theatres now and has been reviewed as one of Marvel’s best superhero movies to date.
While “Strange” may be the final superhero movie of 2016, movie studios aren’t slowing down any time soon. There are still well over 30 superhero movies that have been announced to hit theatres over the next few years.
We’ll see the Marvel complete “Phase 3” of its cinematic universe while finally launching its first solo superheroine, Captain Marvel. DC is giving Wonder Woman her own solo outing and will build on the many new heroes teased in “Batman v Superman” as the DC Universe moves closer towards the first onscreen appearance of the Justice League.
Sidney Fussell contributed to a previous version of this story.
Will Arnett will reprise his role as the pint-sized and sassy Caped Crusader in the aptly titled 'The LEGO Batman Movie.'
This time around, Batman will have some company from Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), Robin (Michael Cera), and even the Joker (Zach Galifianakis).
Hugh Jackman will star in another Wolverine movie, 'Logan,' next March. Jackman claims this will be his final appearance as the character.
The movie will follow an older Wolverine in a world where it looks like most mutants have been wiped out. Professor X will still be there though to keep him company.
Jackman has appeared in eight films as Wolverine since the first 'X-Men' film (17 years ago!) back in 2000. His brief cameo in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' may have been a set up for his final appearance.
The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next spring and all of the main cast will return for the sequel. That includes Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.
Director James Gunn has said he wants to explore existing characters instead of adding a lot of new players. 'We actually have less characters in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' (...) because everything is just getting too sprawling and too crazy for me in these superhero comic book movies.'
At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that a group of space outlaws, the Ravagers, may be pursuing the Infinity Stone the Guardians have in their possession.
Two newcomers we know are Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Kurt Russell. He'll play Peter Quill's father. The twist? His character is Ego, a living planet.
We also learned at Comic-Con that Sylvester Stallone will be in the film briefly in an unknown role. Gunn has described it as a 'very key, important role.'
'Fast and Furious' actress Gal Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 'Batman v Superman.' Critics applauded her as the film's saving grace. She'll be the first female Marvel or DC character to have her own solo film since Elektra in 2005.
The movie will follow Wonder Woman's origin story on her journey to becoming the mysterious woman we see in 'BvS.'
Here's the full movie synopsis released from Warner Bros.:
'Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.'
Tom Holland will be the third actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' was applauded as the most accurate big screen realisation of the character yet.
The third Thor movie,'Thor: Ragnarok,' will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who disappeared during the events of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'
Four big actors will join the sequel. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is confirmed as Hela, an evil goddess, while 'Creed' actress Tessa Thompson will star as Valkyrie.
Screenrant reported on Feige's Thor 3 comments at a Marvel event in 2014.
Also joining the fray are Jeff Goldblum as the mysterious Grandmaster and Karl Urban as the Asgardian warrior, Skurge.
The heroes will face off against Steppenwolf, who was teased in a deleted scene in 'Batman v Superman.'
Here's the synopsis for the film Warner Bros. released:
Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash -- it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Spider-Man's not the only new Avenger getting his own movie. Chadwick Boseman will return as Black Panther in his own movie in 2018.
First seen in 'Captain America: Civil War,' T'Challa is a powerful warrior and king from the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige called the film a 'geopolitical action adventure' that will connect with the next 'Avengers' movie. 'Black Panther' will be out February 16, 2018.
Ezra Miller is set to star as the fastest man alive in 'The Flash' out March 23, 2018. Don't be surprised if that date moves back a bit since the film recently lost director Rick Famuyiwa.
In 'Batman v Superman,' we saw security footage of him disarming a gunman in a convenience store. He knocks him out in a single second.
'Infinity War' will have the heroes battling Thanos, the mysterious being first teased in 2012's 'Avengers' movie and later seen in 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back for 'Ant-Man' sequel 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' July 6, 2018.
In 'Batman v Superman,' Aquaman is briefly seen via underwater cam footage. The film will be in theatres July 27, 2018.
'The LEGO Movie' directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are writing and producing the film, so it's in good hands.
The film will supposedly revolve around Miles Morales, a half black, half Puerto Rican teen who took over the role of Spidey from Peter Parker.
Captain Marvel, real name Carol Danvers, has super speed, strength, can fly, and fires explosive blasts from her fingertips. In the comics, she's been a part of the Avengers, A-Force, and X-Men.
Black Adam and his nemesis Shazam have been gifted abilities from ancient Egyptian (or sometimes Roman) gods, including super strength, flight, genius level intellect, and the ability to summon lightning. There's no word yet on which actor will star as Shazam.
Originally, 'Infinity War' was set to be two films. However, Marvel recently announced that won't be the case. Another untitled 'Avengers' film is scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release.
Ray Fisher will star in the 'Cyborg' solo film due out April 3, 2020. In most iterations, Cyborg is a star athlete whose body is rebuilt by his scientist father after a serious accident.
We briefly saw this in 'Batman v Superman.' Footage of Cyborg's resurrection is hidden on a file that Bruce Wayne gives Diana Prince.
'Green Lantern Corps,' following Green Lantern and the outer space organisation that gave him his magic ring, is set for June 19, 2020. It will be a live-action movie, but no other details have surfaced.
Ben Affleck has also confirmed a solo Batman film in the future, but Warner Bros. has yet to announce an official release date. It's working title is 'The Batman.'
According to The Wrap, a 'Suicide Squad' sequel is coming. Will Smith is expected to return along with director David Ayer.
A female-centric Harley Quinn spin-off is being planned as well, which could see her star alongside more of DC's female characters.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie helped inspire the idea for the film and it could include the character's partner-in-crime Poison Ivy as well as Batgirl.
The untitled 'Deadpool' sequel was set for a 2018 release; however, that could get pushed back since director Tim Miller recently parted ways with the film.
The sequel is supposed to introduce Cable, an X-Men character who is the son of Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey, who has appeared in plenty of Deadpool comics.
Marvel has also announced three unnamed films to be released in 2020 on May 1, July 10, and November 6.
The Guardian reports that Marvel director Joe Russo teased a shift in focus onto newer characters.
An 'Inhumans' film was announced for 2020, but was removed from the schedule after the addition of several movies to Disney's slate. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has said the film will reappear at some point in the future.
Fox announced a Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum, but it's been delayed. Producer Simon Kinberg told IndieWire it may start filming next spring.
Sony will be working on its own superhero universe based on Valiant comic books. The first of the movies expected is 'Harbinger' about a teen with telekinetic powers.
After that, an adaptation of the 'Bloodshot' comic series is expected to be the next film in a five-film franchise leading up to a 'Harbingers Wars.'
