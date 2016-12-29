8 superhero movies will be coming out next year -- here they all are

Next year is going to be a huge year at the box office for blockbusters. Not only will theatres be flooded with mega franchise sequels, but they will also be home to another big year for superheroes.
Warner Bros. will kick off and end the year with movies featuring two very different Dark Knights. Marvel will have four movies between studios Disney, Fox, and Sony Pictures. Lionsgate will also try to reboot a blast from the past ahead of the summer movie onslaught.
Warner Bros. will kick the year off with the Batman movie we didn't know we'd need: 'The LEGO Batman Movie.'
The movie's a spinoff of 'The LEGO Movie,' and will feature the tiny Caped Crusader (Will Arnett) teaming up with Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson).
They will be going up against the Joker (Zach Galifianakis), Harley Quinn, and a ton of other villains from Batman's rogue's gallery.
The third Wolverine movie will feature an older Logan and Professor Xavier who work to protect a young female clone of Wolverine.
Journalists were recently treated to the first 40 minutes of the film at a 20th Century Fox event where many praised the young actress behind Laura (Dafne Keen).
From the trailers and footage INSIDER saw at New York Comic Con, the film looks like a mix between 'Fantastic Four' and 'Chronicle,' another superhero movie.
While the original rangers were versed in martial arts and only gained super abilities and strength from donning the suits, the new rangers acquire superpowers.
Elizabeth Banks will play the iconic villain Rita Replusa. 'Power Rangers' is in theatres March 24, 2017.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will be back in theatres in May with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Yondu (Michael Rooker) all returning.
Director James Gunn has said he wants to explore existing characters instead of adding a lot of new players. 'We actually have less characters in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' (...) because everything is just getting too sprawling and too crazy for me in these superhero comic book movies.'
Still, we'll see a few new faces, including Pom Klementieff as Mantis who we saw in the film's first teaser trailer.
At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that a group of space outlaws, the Ravagers, may be pursuing the Infinity Stone the Guardians have in their possession.
Kurt Russell will play Star-Lord's dad, Ego the Living Planet. Yes, he's actually a planet. We're not sure how that will work.
Sylvester Stallone will also have a role in the film. Gunn has described it as a 'very key, important role.'
'Fast and Furious' actress Gal Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 'Batman v Superman.' Critics applauded her as the film's saving grace. She'll be the first female Marvel or DC character to have her own solo film since Elektra in 2005.
The movie will follow Wonder Woman's origin story on her journey to becoming the mysterious woman we see in 'BvS.'
Here's the full movie synopsis released from Warner Bros.:
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny.
Tom Holland will reprise his scene-stealing role from 'Captain America: Civil War.' He'll be the third actor to take on the role after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
The new movie will see Peter Parker back to his roots in high school navigating romance and juggling schoolwork with recently acquired powers.
After sitting out 'Civil War,' we'll finally find out what Thor was up to in the hero's third movie.
'Thor: Ragnarok,' will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who disappeared during the events of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'
As we learned at the end of 'Doctor Strange,' Thor's on a mission to find his dad Odin. He may want to check in with his brother Loki who took the Asgard throne from him at the end of 'Thor 2.'
Four actors will join the sequel. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is confirmed as Hela, an evil goddess, while 'Creed' actress Tessa Thompson will star as Valkyrie. Jeff Goldblum and Karl Urban are also set to join the cast.
Because of his appearance in the 'Doctor Strange' end-credits, we wouldn't be surprised if the Sorcerer Supreme himself showed up as well.
Warner Bros. will round out the superhero year with its answer to 'The Avengers,' the DC superhero team-up, 'Justice League.'
Taking place after 'Batman v Superman,' Ben Affleck's Dark Knight and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman will embark on a mission to group together other superheroes.
This includes Ezra Miller's The Flash, Aquaman ('Game of Thrones' favourite Jason Mamoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).
Don't be surprised if we see Henry Cavill return as Superman also. After all, he is part of the Justice League.
Together, they'll go up against Steppenwolf, who was teased in a deleted scene in 'Batman v Superman.'
Here's the synopsis for the film Warner Bros. released:
Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash -- it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
