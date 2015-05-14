Here's the first trailer for the 'Supergirl' TV show

CBS Melissa Benoist and Mehcad Brooks star as Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) and James Olsen.

The first trailer for CBS’ anticipated “Supergirl” is here.

The series, starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin, will premiere on the network Mondays this fall at 8 p.m. EST.

Here’s the synopsis via CBS:

Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton with her parents’ help at the same time as the infant Kal-El. Protected and raised on Earth by her foster family, the Danvers, Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later at 24, Kara lives in National City assisting media mogul and fierce taskmaster Cat Grant (Golden Globe Award winner Calista Flockhart), who just hired the Daily Planet’s former photographer, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), as her new art director. However, Kara’s days of keeping her talents a secret are over when Hank Henshaw (David Harewood), head of a super-secret agency where her sister also works, enlists her to help them protect the citizens of National City from sinister threats. Though Kara will need to find a way to manage her newfound empowerment with her very human relationships, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl to fight crime.

The trailer makes a lot of references to Supergirl’s famous cousin, the Man of Steel, but it’s not clear whether the series will attempt to connect with Warner Bros.’ DC cinematic universe at all.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.