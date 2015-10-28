'Supergirl' soars to fall's biggest premiere ratings

CBS ‘Glee’ alum Melissa Benoist stars as CBS’s Supergirl.

“Supergirl” just soared above the competition. The new CBS series is now the season’s most-watched premiere.

It premiered Monday night to record numbers for the season: 12.9 million viewers and a huge 3.2 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18 to 49-year-old audience, according to a CBS news release.

That means “Supergirl” beat CBS comedy “Life in Pieces” (11.3 million viewers) for most viewers and NBC’s “Blindspot” (3.1 rating) for bigger 18-49 rating.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.