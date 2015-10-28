'Supergirl' soars to fall's biggest premiere ratings

Jethro Nededog
Supergirl flying CBSCBS‘Glee’ alum Melissa Benoist stars as CBS’s Supergirl.

“Supergirl” just soared above the competition. The new CBS series is now the season’s most-watched premiere.

It premiered Monday night to record numbers for the season: 12.9 million viewers and a huge 3.2 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18 to 49-year-old audience, according to a CBS news release.

That means “Supergirl” beat CBS comedy “Life in Pieces” (11.3 million viewers) for most viewers and NBC’s “Blindspot” (3.1 rating) for bigger 18-49 rating.

