'Supergirl' is moving to another network -- here's why

Just like its orphaned title character, the “Supergirl” series is being uprooted from one home to another. It will move from CBS to The CW for its second season.

The probability of a move has been reported for weeks as CBS and producer Warner Bros. have been sparring over the cost of making “Supergirl.” Although Warner Bros., the studio that produces the show, trimmed the budget by moving production to Vancouver for season two, the show’s expensive licensing fee kept it from meeting CBS’s bottom line for a show with “Supergirl’s” ratings, Deadline reported.

Averaging 10 million viewers, “Supergirl” didn’t do too shabby relatively. It was CBS’s No. 1 new drama, and its audience was the youngest of the network’s new dramas.

There was actually some talk during the pilot phase that “Supergirl” should move to CBS sister network The CW, which already housed three other DC Comics shows, “Arrow,” “Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” The CW’s audience skews much younger and “Supergirl” felt like an odd fit in CBS’s stable of programming.

CBS, though, has been trying to shake off its reputation for being the old-geezer network with younger-skewing shows like hacker drama “Scorpion” and single-camera comedy “Life in Pieces.”

This isn’t the first time a show has been shuffled in the family. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s “Ringer” was developed at CBS, but ultimately landed at The CW. And Showtime developed “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which has become an awards magnet for The CW.

But those changes were made before the shows premiered, so it will be interesting to see what happens for “Supergirl” at its new home.

