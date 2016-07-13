There's something wrong with the new Supergirl action figure

Toy maker Mattel just released an updated picture for the new Supergirl action figure. She’s part of the first wave of toys for DC Multiverse 6.

Supergirl’s figure is based on Melissa Benoist, the actress who plays her in the television series, which is pretty cool, because who doesn’t want to be an action figure?

The bad news, as io9 pointed out, is that her expression is … off.

It’s almost like the new Supergirl toy spotted some kryptonite in the distance, but she’s not really sure. Or like the Doomsday leg next to her is emitting a foul stench she can’t escape, because she’s frozen immobile in this image.

It’s especially disappointing because female action figures are hard to come by. Toy companies and distributors just can’t seem to get it right.

Hasbro’s “Star Wars” monopoly game had figures for all of the principle characters of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” except for Rey, the movie’s female hero. It also included Darth Vader who (spoiler) wasn’t even in the new film. The first wave of toy merchandise for the movie didn’t include many Rey toys, and Disney and Hasbro released a Rey action figure only after fans cried foul with the hashtag #WheresRey.

DC isn’t the only comic book universe with toy problems. When Disney and Hasbro released toys for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” last year, Black Widow was conspicuously missing. One toy based on a scene from the movie actually swapped her out and used Captain America on the box art instead.

Oh well, at least Melissa Benoist has an action figure. But it would be nice if Hasbro and Mattel tried a little harder.

