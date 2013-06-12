Awesome Rare Supercell Thunderstorm Caught On Film [VIDEO]

A supercell near Booker, Texas from Mike Olbinski on Vimeo.

The incredible video above was caught by photographer Mike Olbinski on June 3, near Booker, Texas, after four years of searching for such a stunning supercell thunderstorm.



“We chased this storm from the wrong side (north) and it took us going through hail and torrential rains to burst through on the south side,” Olbinski said on his website. “And when we did…this monster cloud was hanging over Texas and rotating like something out of Close Encounters.”

Supercells are beautiful, but are best viewed from a safe distance: They are often accompanied by hailstorms, torrential rain and even tornadoes. They can also be huge, spanning several miles.

A supercell is a rare kind of thunderstorm with a persistently rotating updraft deep in the storm, where air is actually moving upward, according to the American Meteorological Society.

This supercell Olbinski filmed was actually sucking rain that fell on the storms outer edges back up into the centre.

