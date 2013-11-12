Here's The Secret Behind The Multibillion Dollar Success Of The Startup That Made Clash Of Clans

Megan Rose Dickey/Business InsiderSupercell CEO Ilkka Paananen
Finnish gaming company Supercell is a $US3 billion company largely in part to the success of its games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.
Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Supercell makes over $US2.4 million per day, on average, according to data released earlier this year.
But what’s the secret behind the company’s success?
Well, there are a few reasons, Business Insider has learned.
- It has a professional sports team model. It’s not about size, Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen says, it’s about a smart, small group of individuals.
- It celebrates failure. In fact, Paananen says Supercell has had more failures than wins.
- When they founded the company, the goal was to create games people would play for years, not just for days or months.
- There’s no bureaucracy.
- It aims to be transparent.
Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.
