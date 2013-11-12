Here's The Secret Behind The Multibillion Dollar Success Of The Startup That Made Clash Of Clans

Finnish gaming company Supercell is a $US3 billion company largely in part to the success of its games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Supercell makes over $US2.4 million per day, on average, according to data released earlier this year.

But what’s the secret behind the company’s success?

Well, there are a few reasons, Business Insider has learned.

It has a professional sports team model. It’s not about size, Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen says, it’s about a smart, small group of individuals. It celebrates failure. In fact, Paananen says Supercell has had more failures than wins. When they founded the company, the goal was to create games people would play for years, not just for days or months. There’s no bureaucracy. It aims to be transparent.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

